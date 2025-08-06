Hollywood Actor Brad Pitt's Mother Jane Etta Pitt Dies At 84

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died on Wednesday at the age of 84. As the news of the passing of Jane Etta Pitt, the mother of Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt, broke, condolences started pouring in as Hollywood mourned her demise. The family stated that she was a pillar of strength and love for her family, and her demise has left a void that can never be filled.

According to sources close to the family, Jane Etta Pitt passed away earlier this week, although the exact cause of death remains unknown.

They outlined that Jane Etta Pitt was more than just a mother to her three children, Brad Pitt, Doug Pitt, and Julie Neal. She was a guiding light who instilled in them the values of love, kindness, and compassion. As a school counsellor, she spent her life helping others, and her dedication to her work was only matched by her devotion to her family.

Her granddaughter and Brad Pitt's daughter, Sydney Pitt, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, describing her as love in its purest form. Sydney reminisced about her grandmother's boundless love and energy, recalling how she could keep up with all 14 of her grandkids without missing a beat.

The close ones from the Pitt family said that Jane Etta Pitt's legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren, who will continue to draw inspiration from her life and values. Brad Pitt, who has often spoken about the close bond he shared with his mother, is said to be deeply affected by her passing. As a family, they will cherish the memories they shared with Jane Etta Pitt and strive to carry forward her legacy of love and kindness.