2 Hospitalised, Several Injured In An Accident On The Sets Of Eddie Murphy Starrer The Pickup

The shooting for Eddie Murphy starrer The Pickup was underway in Georgia when a mishap took place causing several injuries. Many crew members sustained injuries and two were rushed to the hospital after an accident occurred during rehearsal. The event has prompted a response from the film studio as well as the industry’s labour union.

A truck malfunction caused the accident

Several crew members suffered injuries during the rehearsal of an action sequence on the set of the Amazon Studios feature film The Pickup in Georgia. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, prompted a response from both the studio and the entertainment industry's labour union. Confirming the unfortunate turn of events to Variety, a studio spokesperson stated, "Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result."

Reportedly, the mishap involved a truck malfunction that caused it to crash unexpectedly into a car, resulting in injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. Two individuals were hospitalised as a consequence of the accident.

Studio assures the priority of the crew’s health

Notably, The Pickup stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, though none of them were present on set at the time of the incident, as reported by AP news. Amazon Studios expressed its priority for the well-being of the cast and crew, emphasising that safety precautions had been reviewed and monitored before and during filming. "We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the studio spokesperson told in a statement obtained by Variety.

Meanwhile, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), representing crew members, initiated an inquiry into the situation. "IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of The Pickup and has started an inquiry," the union stated in response to the incident, reported Variety. The Pickup, which was filming at Shadowbox Studios, reportedly had its second-unit production suspended following the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)