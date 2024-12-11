28 Years Later Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot: Know All About Zombie Apocalypse Sequel

28 Years Later: The newly released trailer for the zombie apocalypse sequel has sparked a huge buzz on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and nostalgia. The film is set to premiere on June 20, 2025, and the official trailer dropped on December 10. Since the trailer release, fans have flooded social media with their reactions, sharing their expectations, fears, and hopes for the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller. Here’s everything you need to know.

28 Years Later cast: Who will be seen in this zombie apocalypse sequel?

This sequel features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Cillian Murphy, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding.

What will be the plotline of the sequel to 28 Days Later?

The official synopsis states that 28 Years Later takes place in a world still reeling from the effects of the rage virus. Survivors have found a way to live alongside the infected, with one group residing on a small island linked to mainland England by a heavily guarded causeway.

28 Years Later poster | Image: X

The story centres on a member of this group, who embarks on a journey into the mainland, uncovering disturbing secrets and horrors that have developed alongside the infected and other survivors.

28 Years Later Trailer highlight

The trailer offers a chilling glimpse into a post-apocalyptic world nearly three decades after the rage virus outbreak. Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character is seen leaving a safe community in England, equipped with a bow and arrow. At the same time, Jodie Comer's character, carrying an infant, hints at the characters' ongoing struggle for survival in this unforgiving world.

28 Years Later trailer scene | Image: X

A standout moment in the trailer features a zombie that strongly resembles Cillian Murphy, who portrayed Jim in 28 Days Later. This has sparked speculation about whether Murphy's character might return, even though his name is not listed in the promotional material.

28 Years Later release date