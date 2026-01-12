83rd Golden Globe Awards Full Winners List: One Battle After Another And Hamnet Bag Top Honours

The revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

“Hamnet” won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.

Entering the night, “One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host.

The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for “One Battle After Another.”

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:



Motion picture, drama

“Hamnet”

Motion picture, musical or comedy

“One Battle After Another”



Male actor, motion picture, drama

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Female actor, motion picture, drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Female supporting actor, motion picture

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Male supporting actor, motion picture

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Motion picture, non-English language

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil

Motion picture, animated

“KPop Demon Hunters”



Director, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Sinners”

TV series, drama

“The Pitt”

TV series, musical or comedy

“The Studio”

Male actor, TV series, drama

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Female actor, TV series, drama

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

“Adolescence”

Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”



Male supporting actor, television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Female supporting actor, television

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Original song, motion picture

“Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”

Original score, motion picture

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Stand-up comedy performance

Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”