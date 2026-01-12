Updated 12 January 2026 at 11:17 IST
83rd Golden Globe Awards Full Winners List: One Battle After Another And Hamnet Bag Top Honours
Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
“Hamnet” won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.
Entering the night, “One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host.
Advertisement
The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for “One Battle After Another.”
The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.
Advertisement
Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:
Motion picture, drama
“Hamnet”
Motion picture, musical or comedy
“One Battle After Another”
Male actor, motion picture, drama
Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Female actor, motion picture, drama
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy
Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”
Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Female supporting actor, motion picture
Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Male supporting actor, motion picture
Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
Motion picture, non-English language
“The Secret Agent,” Brazil
Motion picture, animated
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Director, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Screenplay, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Cinematic and box office achievement
“Sinners”
TV series, drama
“The Pitt”
TV series, musical or comedy
“The Studio”
Male actor, TV series, drama
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Female actor, TV series, drama
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
“Adolescence”
Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie
Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Male supporting actor, television
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Female supporting actor, television
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Original song, motion picture
“Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”
Original score, motion picture
Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
Stand-up comedy performance
Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”
Podcast
“Good Hang With Amy Poehler”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 11:17 IST