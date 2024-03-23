×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 Is In The Works? Christopher McDonald Answers

Directed by Dennis Dugan, Happy Gilmore captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its comedic portrayal of an unsuccessful hockey player.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Happy Gilmore poster
Happy Gilmore poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Christopher McDonald, known for his role as the villain Shooter McGavin in the 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore, has ignited excitement among fans by hinting at a potential sequel. During a recent appearance on Audacy radio show 92.3 The Fan, McDonald revealed that Adam Sandler, the star of the original film, had shown him a draft of the script for Happy Gilmore 2, sparking hopes for a follow-up to the iconic movie.

 

A still from Happy Gilmore | Image: X

 

What was the relevation about Happy Gilmore 2?

Christopher McDonald shared the exciting news with fans, recounting his conversation with Adam Sandler, who expressed confidence in the sequel's potential. "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, 'McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'" McDonald disclosed. "He shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2." The actor's enthusiasm was palpable as he encouraged fans to voice their demand for the sequel, hinting at the possibility of seeing Shooter McGavin back on the screen.

 

Happy Gilmore poster | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Happy Gilmore?

Directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, Happy Gilmore captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its comedic portrayal of an unsuccessful hockey player turned golf sensation. The film, which grossed $41 million globally upon its release, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

One poignant aspect of the potential sequel is the absence of Carl Weathers, who portrayed the mentor Chubbs in the original film. Weathers passed away last month at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances. While his presence will be missed, fans are hopeful that his character's spirit will live on in any future installments of the franchise.

A still from Happy Gilmore | Image: X

 

Speculation about a sequel to Happy Gilmore has circulated for years, with director Dennis Dugan expressing uncertainty about Sandler's willingness to revisit the iconic role. However, with Sandler's recent renewal of his feature deal with Netflix, the possibility of a sequel has garnered renewed interest. Adam Sandler has remained busy with various projects for the streaming platform, including starring roles in Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, as well as voicing characters in animated films like Leo. Despite the buzz surrounding the potential sequel, Netflix declined to comment on whether Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in development for the platform. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Whatsapp logo