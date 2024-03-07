×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Adam Sandler Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Hollywood Actors Of 2023, Edges Out Margot Robbie

Adam Sandler's success with three Netflix films outpaced other actors like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who were among the most discussed actors last year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie
Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Adam Sandler topped Forbes' list of highest-paid Hollywood actors in 2023, beating the likes of Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise and Ryan Gosling. Sandler earned $73 million through his Netflix deal, showcasing the clout of streaming in Hollywood. His success with three Netflix films outpaced other actors like Robbie and Gosling, who were among the most discussed actors last year due to the Barbenheimer craze.

Sandler tops the highest-paid actors list

Adam Sandler took home $73 million in 2023, thanks to his lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix. For the streamer last year, he starred in Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. He also voiced the lead character in the animation feature film Leo. He also produced crime caper The Out-Laws and is currently appearing in sci-fi drama Spaceman.

A still from You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah | Image: YouTube screengrab

Sandler edges out Margot Robbie as highest-paid actor by a huge margin

Barbie star Margot Robbie occupied the second spot in Forbes' list of highest-paid Hollywood actors in 2023. She took home $59 million and was followed by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, who earned $45 million.

File photo of Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise | Image: IMDb

Fourth place was a tie between Ryan Gosling, who made $43 million for his appearance opposite Robbie in Barbie, and Matt Damon, who made the same amount last year after appearing in both Air and Oppenheimer.

File photo of Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon | Image: IMDb

Sixth place was occupied by Jennifer Aniston. Seventh place saw both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham with $41 million paycheques. Ninth and tenth spots were occupied by Ben Affleck and Denzel Washington respectively.  

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

