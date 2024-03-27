×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

After George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan Approves Aaron Taylor-Johnson As Next James Bond

Talking about the next to take on the role of James Bond, the former spy agent Pierce Brosnan said that Aaron Taylor-Johnson “has the chops” to take it on.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pierce Brosnan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Pierce Brosnan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former James Bond depicter Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the suave spy. Taylor-Johnson is rumoured to be the next 007 agent. Brosnan played James Bond through the 1990s. 

Pierce Brosnan gives his blessings to Aaron Taylor-Johnson 

Talking about the next to take on the role of the spy agent, Brosnan said that Taylor-Johnson “has the chops” to take it on, reports deadline. Brosnan starred with Taylor-Johnson in the 2009 film The Greatest. “One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was The Greatest – and he was in it,” Brosnan said.

 

 

“He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself. So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow." If Taylor-Johnson becomes the next Bond, Brosnan advises the actor: “Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it.”

Advertisement

George Lazenby on Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s casting as James Bond

George Lazenby, who played Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, also commented on reports of Johnson’s casting. According to TMZ, the 84-year-old actor said Johnson would be able to “handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux”. 

Advertisement

 

Former 007 George Lazenby approves of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond

 

In the interview, Lazenby opened up about the selection process for the Bond role back in the 1960s, saying he went through “a bunch of different tests and auditions” before he landed the role. He also said he supports Taylor-Johnson as Agent 007 “as long as they do the character justice”, and advised the actor “to be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him”.

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Urban Company

Top 20% of Urban Company

2 minutes ago
SRH

SRH smash IPL records

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru Techie Laptop

3 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

farmer dies

7 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

8 minutes ago
Pets

Tips for New Pet Owners

10 minutes ago
Water Proof Makeup

Water Proof Make-Up

11 minutes ago
Pakistan To Perform DNA Testing On The Remains Of The Suicide Bomber Who Killed 5 Chinese Nationals

Pakistan

12 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

14 minutes ago
Mumbai street shopping

Street Shopping In Mumbai

15 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

19 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Accolade

19 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Crew's Inspiration

20 minutes ago
Crime

Delhi Police Nab Goon

20 minutes ago
Arijit Singh

Arijit’s Viral Holi Video

22 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti’s Wedding Lehenga

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher in Chhattisgarh with Slippers

    India News5 hours ago

  5. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo