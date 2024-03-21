×

Updated September 28th, 2019 at 14:44 IST

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

Actor Ali Fazal started preparations for his next Hollywood project, Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile', an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel.

Reported by: Radhika Laghate
Ali Fazal
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian actor Ali Fazal has started preparations for his next Hollywood project, Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile', an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. He will be starring alongside Gal Gadot. The film is a follow-up to 20th Century Fox's 2017 blockbuster 'Murder on the Orient Express', also an adaptation of Christie's novel of the same name. The actor said that he has been reading the novel and also watched the earlier movie adaptation. 

Read | IIFA 2019: Ali Fazal Says, 'Some Heavy Shoes I Will Have To Step Into'

Ali Fazal in Agatha Christie's movie adaptation

In a statement, Ali said he wants to approach the character from the screenplay alone. He believes that reading the book will help him build the character in the film. The actor is currently undergoing workshops and costume trials for the part. The actor also said that there is a dialect coach on the sets to get the accents right. The movie features Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, played by the director Branagh himself. The film is set on a cruise as most of the action takes place in Egypt on the Nile river, where he discovers a murder as a love triangle goes awry.

Read | Richa Chadha Speaks Her Marriage Plans With Ali Fazal. Read Here

On the work front

Actor Ali Fazal, also starred in Stephen Frears' 'Victoria & Abdul' opposite Judi Dench. In Bollywood, he was last seen in 2019 release 'Prassthanam'. Recently he had commented on the works of industry and said one can't get cynical in the industry and lose empathy. He said that the moment an actor thinks he is too smart for people, it reflects on his characters. The actor said he constantly tries to not let complacency and over-confidence creep in. In his career of 10 years, Ali Fazal has featured in films like '3 Idiots', 'Fukrey' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'. Ali said even though he gave up 'big projects', he is glad the way his career has panned out.

Read | IIFA Rocks 2019: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's Hilarious 'milte Hai' Banter

Read | Ali Fazal: People Tend To Become Cynical In Bollywood

Published September 28th, 2019 at 12:56 IST

