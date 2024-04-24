Advertisement

Amber Heard, who relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh, had an intimate birthday celebration on April 22. The 38-year-old actress has shared a photo from the celebrations on her social media handle.

Inside Amber Heard's 38th birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Heard shared a photo of herself drinking Champagne while in the background we can see a rack stacked with bottles of Champagne. It seems she is relaxing in a wine cellar. She can be seen in a beige-golden turtle neck top and left her hair loose. She accentuated her look with a watch and gold rings. "Champagne kind of birthday," read her caption.

(A photo of Amber from the bash | Image: Instagram)

The actress is often snapped spending quality time with her daughter in Madrid. The actress moved to the Spanish island of Mallorca before situating herself in an upscale neighbourhood of Madrid. There "she gets more privacy," People quoted a source.

What's next for Amber Heard?

The actress is yet to announce her next project. She was last seen in Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Mera. The actress took to social media to acknowledge all the support she's been receiving from fans who watched the DC Studios film. Sharing BTS photos on Instagram, she wrote, "After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)", Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much”.

The sequel picked up several years after Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) became king of Atlantis, married Mera, and had a son they named Arthur Jr. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom grossed $124.5 million in the United States and Canada and $309.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $434.4 million.