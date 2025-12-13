Updated 13 December 2025 at 12:49 IST
Amy Schumer Announces Divorce From Husband Chris Fischer After 7 Years Of Marriage: Will Continue to Focus on Raising Our Son...
Amy Schumer has announced her divorce from Husband Chris Fischer after 7 years of marriage. In the Instagram post, the actress clarified that they will continue to raise their son Gene together.
Hollywood actress Amy Schumer took to her Instagram account to share the official news of her divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The development comes 7 years after the couple's marriage. In the announcement post dropped by Schemer on her Instagram account, she clarified that she and Fischer still respect one another and will continue to raise their son Gene together.
Amy Schumer's divorce announcement post
Amy announced her separation from husband Chris in her signature quirky style. The actress shared a photo of herself and her husband from a subway train along with the post. The caption alongside read, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. (sic)" The I Feel Pretty actress further requested privacy during this time, saying, "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have been dating since 2017, and the couple finally tied the knot in 2018. Stepping into the next chapter of their life, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2019. The rumours about their turbulent wedding surfaced a while back. The actress recently put an end to speculation and took to her Instagram stories to write, "And Chris and I are still married".
In November, Amy Schumer also removed all photos featuring Fischer from her Instagram account.
