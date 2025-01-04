Angelina Jolie Gets $80 Million Richer After Closure Of 8-year-long Divorce Battle From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally finalised their divorce after 8 years. The actress alleged that physical and verbal abuse against him and their six children is the reason behind her parting ways with Pitt. What was supposed to be a simple divorce in 2014 they had signed a prenuptial agreement turned 'nasty' owing to their jointly owned properties, including a French winery. As the 8-year-long legal battle has come to an end, a report in Daily Mail, claims that Jolie walked away with a whopping payout of $80 million.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce battle comes to an end

According to a report in Daily Mail, Pitt is "relieved that this weight is finally lifted from him. He is no longer bound in any way to his marriage with Angelina. She has really put him through the ringer and he is just glad this portion is done.”

It is said Jolie's biggest financial gain from the divorce came from the sale of her share of Château Miraval estate. In 2021, the actress sold her part of the share which is 50 per cent of the estate to the wine division of the Stoli Group, Tenute del Mondo, for $64 million. Not just this, but the same year she also sold a Winston Churchill painting titled Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque for $11.5 million. The painting was a gift from Pitt.

(A file photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Image: ANI)

The report also claimed that two years after their split, Pitt loaned $8 million to Jolie to buy her current Los Angeles home. At the same time, he had been financially supporting their children. Now, it has been revealed, that the actress will be repaying the loan by January 31.

(A file photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Image: X)

What do we know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship?