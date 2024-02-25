English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Anne Hathaway Dances The Night Away To Nicki Minaj's Ananconda In Milan, Video Goes Viral

Anne Hathaway's trip to Milan saw the actress let her hair down as she embraced the city's night life. A video from her night out has now gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Anne Hathaway's trip to Milan saw the actress let her hair down as she embraced the city's night life. A video from her night out has now gone viral.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

38 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

42 minutes ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

43 minutes ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

44 minutes ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

an hour ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

7 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber results

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  5. Anne Hathaway Dances To Ananconda Song In Milan, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo