English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Anne Hathaway Storms Out Of Shoot For THIS Unexpected Reason

Anne Hathaway walked off from the shoot while she was still in makeup and dress. She did this to show her support for the Condé Nast Union walk out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In what comes as a surprising development, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway walked off from the set of a Vanity Fair photo shoot on Tuesday morning. The actress left the shoot while she was still in makeup and dress. Anne did this to show her support for the Condé Nast Union walk out. 

File photo of Anne Hathaway | Image: Instagram

Anne Hathaway walks off from the sets of a shoot 

Around 400 Condé Nast workers are holding a 24-hour work stoppage to protest negotiation practices that are allegedly unlawful. She was completely unaware of the work stoppage when she arrived at the photo shoot venue. However, when she was getting ready, her team was notified by a staffer from SAG-AFTRA to advise Hathaway to support the work stoppage. 

A source told Variety, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

Advertisement

No official statement from Anne’s end has been received so far. 

File photo of Anne Hathaway | Image: Instagram

Anne Hathaway opens up about Spiderman 4

Earlier, Hathaway opened up about one of her shelved projects on a podcast, and how it impacted her career progress. The actress was referring to Spiderman 4, which was in the planning stage for nearly 4 years before being called her. During her appearance in the Happy Sad Podcast, Hathaway recollected, “I did not get into costume and I did not read a script past the audition sides.” When probed further on the subject, Hathaway stated that she thinks it’s better if the producers themselves offer a clarification on the reasons for Spiderman 4 being shelved, adding, ‘should they ever decide to tell it.’ Hathaway was roped in to play the part of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat in the shelved film, which was being helmed by Sam Raimi. 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement