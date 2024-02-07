Advertisement

In what comes as a surprising development, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway walked off from the set of a Vanity Fair photo shoot on Tuesday morning. The actress left the shoot while she was still in makeup and dress. Anne did this to show her support for the Condé Nast Union walk out.

File photo of Anne Hathaway | Image: Instagram

Around 400 Condé Nast workers are holding a 24-hour work stoppage to protest negotiation practices that are allegedly unlawful. She was completely unaware of the work stoppage when she arrived at the photo shoot venue. However, when she was getting ready, her team was notified by a staffer from SAG-AFTRA to advise Hathaway to support the work stoppage.

A source told Variety, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

No official statement from Anne’s end has been received so far.

Anne Hathaway opens up about Spiderman 4

Earlier, Hathaway opened up about one of her shelved projects on a podcast, and how it impacted her career progress. The actress was referring to Spiderman 4, which was in the planning stage for nearly 4 years before being called her. During her appearance in the Happy Sad Podcast, Hathaway recollected, “I did not get into costume and I did not read a script past the audition sides.” When probed further on the subject, Hathaway stated that she thinks it’s better if the producers themselves offer a clarification on the reasons for Spiderman 4 being shelved, adding, ‘should they ever decide to tell it.’ Hathaway was roped in to play the part of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat in the shelved film, which was being helmed by Sam Raimi.