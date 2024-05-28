Advertisement

Anne Hathaway is currently riding high on the success of her last venture, The Idea of You. Known for her knack to experiment across various storylines, the actress recently expressed her fascination with global favourite, RRR. The actress also expressed a desire to work with all the key players involved in the film.

Anne Hathaway reveals she is an RRR fan



Anne Hathaway has been making many a public appearances off late, in lieu of spreading the word about The Idea of You. At one such event, Anne ended up expressing her appreciation for RRR, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.

She said, "I just have to say that I loved RRR, like everybody else, and that was amazing, and it would be a dream to work with anybody that was involved in RRR."

A look at RRR's strong profile



Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR - short for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (Roar, Blood, and War) - released in theatres on March 25, 2022. It featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Also present in a pivotal cameo for the film, was Alia Bhatt who essayed the role of Sita, Ramaraju's fiance. Not just this, RRR boasted of a star-studded cast comprising of names like Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris among others.

The film went on to win an Academy Award under the Best Original Song category, for the meticulously mounted track Naatu Naatu. The music for the film was composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics for the songs having been penned by Chandrabose. The IMDb synopsis for the film reads, 'A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India.' The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.