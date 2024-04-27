Advertisement

Anne Hathaway recently confirmed that the third installment of her hit film series The Princess Diaries is underway. In an interview with Variety, the actress confirmed that the project is on and is in a "good place." However, she stated that there is still nothing concrete to announce.

Anne Hathaway provides update on Princess Diaries 3

During the interview, Anne Hathaway expressed her excitement regarding the Princess Diaries project and said, "We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place." This statement came as a reassurance to her fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about the long-anticipated sequel to the franchise. Reacher and Supergirl writer, Aadrita Mukerji, was rumoured to have been brought on board to craft the screenplay for the anticipated sequel.

A still from Princess Diaries | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Princess Diaries revolves around the life of a shy teen who discovers she is a princess. Therefore, to claim her right to the throne, she undergoes massive transformation to prove she is indeed a princess.

Princess Diaries poster | Image: IMDb

Anne Hathaway to gear up for another sequel?

While Anne Hathaway’s return as Mia Thermopolis is exciting, the actress also talked about the possibility of another sequel to her hit film titled The Devil Wears Prada. Despite Anne Hathaway's enthusiasm for The Princess Diaries 3, skepticism lingers due to technological advancements since the original film. The absence of Julie Andrews poses a significant challenge, with logistical hurdles hindering her return, according to Variety.

Hathaway remains hopeful, proposing innovative solutions like green screens. Disney's confirmation of the sequel's development in November 2022, with Aadrita Mukerji as the screenwriter, fuels anticipation. Directed by the late Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot's novels, the original films were commercial hits, elevating Hathaway's career.

