Ant-Man Actress Evangeline Lilly Opens Up About Undergoing Brain Damage Treatment After Traumatic Fall On Boulder

Actor Evangeline Lilly recently revealed on social media that she has brain damage after suffering a concussion in 2025 when she fell into a boulder.

"It's late on January 1st. The first day of 2026. And I'm entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion," the Marvel star said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, as per CNN.

She said she received results back from her brain scans and “almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

"So, I do have brain damage from the TBI," or traumatic brain injury, "and possibly other factors going on," Lilly continued.

"But, now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don't look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do," the 46-year-old added, with a chuckle.

"But that's okay. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think this was the calmest, most restful Christmas holiday I have had maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago. So that's a good thing," Lilly continued.

"Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet," she said before thanking her followers “for caring.”

Members of the film industry and her fans chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

"You are a warrior," her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Michelle Pfeiffer wrote in the comments, adding a heart emoji. “Nothing--not even this--will defeat you, my friend.”

"Sending you all my love and a massive hug," wrote fellow "Lost" actress Rebecca Mader.