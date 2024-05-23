Advertisement

The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has been in the news over its star-studded cast, reportedly led by Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson. Universal Pictures has set the new film for theatrical release on July 2, 2025, reported entertainment news outlet. Gareth Edwards of The Creator fame is attached as a director with the project, after David Leitch's exited the project.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie. In the latest update Glen Powell, whose last release Anyone But You did good business at the box office, shared that he let go of a role in the new Jurassic World movie.

Poster of Jurassic World | Image: IMDb

Glen Powell was approached for Jurassic World 4

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell explained why he opted against featuring in the Jurassic Park reboot film. Though the screenplay appealed to him, and he believes the reboot would "kill", Powell turned it down because he wanted to ensure any role he takes makes him and the audience "happy".

File photo of Glen Powell | Image: IMDb

“Jurassic is one of my favourite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it,” he said. “And the script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy,” he added.

What do we know about Jurassic City?

The upcoming reboot, which reportedly will be titled Jurassic City, was announced earlier this year and teased a "new era" for the Jurassic Park franchise. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, leading stars in the Jurassic World franchise, will reportedly not be returning in the new film.

The project will mark the beginning of a fresh storyline in the juggernaut series, which has spanned three decades. The franchise started with Steven Speilberg's Jurassic Park trilogy, which also included Jurassic Park III (2001).

A new trilogy, set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, began with 2015's Jurassic World, followed by sequels - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).