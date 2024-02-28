Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Ariana Grande Calls Out Hackers For Leaking Her Unreleased Songs

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music. The singer recently spoke about some of her music that was leaked by hackers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande file photo | Image:Ariana Grande/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for the people who leaked her music. The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok, including her song Fantasize, reports People magazine.

Ariana Grande sends out a message for those who leaked her music

Ariana Grande said on the Zach Sang Show, "Before I left for 'Wicked', the few studio sessions I did, which are all -- all -- over TikTok, thank you so much."

Ariana then sent a message to the hackers: "I'll see you in jail, literally."

File photo of Ariana Grande | Image: X

 

As per People, she explained that those songs were actually written for an unnamed TV show, not for her.

"So Fantasize comes out -- 'comes out' -- crazy, was stolen. Comes out? Thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal. I'll pay you more to put it away, to get it back," she said with a laugh.

Ariana explained that the original version was "a parody of a 1990s girl group vibe". The singer then said that people had already heard them because hackers "stole them again." Ariana said: "They're very different now -- so that's exciting, too."

When asked by Sang if she's heard fan made songs using an artificial-intelligence-powered version of her own voice, she remained unimpressed: "Yes, what are we doing? Why? I hate it."

File photo of Ariana Grande | Image: X

 

What's next for Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande's comments follow a tumultuous series of headlines for the pop star. She recently completed filming for the highly anticipated Wicked films, the first of which premiered during the Super Bowl and will be released in theaters in November. Last September, she and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, filed for divorce. Around the same time, she was rumoured to be romantically involved with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

