Ariana Grande has finally wrapped shooting for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. American singer-songwriter and actor calls it “indeed a memorable experience”. She shared her experience of working for the musical and the director recently with The Hollywood Reporter.

Ariana Grande confirmed the wrap on her Instagram story

The singer-actress reposted a message from director Jon M. Chu on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, which read, “Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can’t wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz.”

Grande responded to the post with a loving message, writing, “I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu.”

She continued, “There aren’t words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance, and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much.”

All you need to know about Wicked

Wicked: Part One is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu based on a script by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. It is the first of two film adaptations of Holzman and Schwartz’s stage musical Wicked, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, as well as characters from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. The film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh in supporting roles. The film is set in the Land of Oz and follows Elphaba, a green-skinned woman, as she explores the route.

Grande portrays Glinda opposite Erivo’s Elphaba in the highly anticipated musical Wicked, which will be divided into two parts. Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Keala Settle, Bronwyn James, Adam James, and Bowen Yang co-star in the films. The Yes, and ? singer later wished Chu “an incredible beautiful last day filming tomorrow.”

It appears the movie officially wraps filming altogether Friday with Erivo, as Chu also added on his Instagram Story, “One more day left! @cynthiaerico are you ready?”Erivo said in response, “As ready as I’ll ever be!! Let’s goooooo!!!” Wicked: Part One is set to hit theatres on November 27 as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.