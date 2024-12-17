Ariana Grande's Wicked Sequel Titled Wicked For Good, Film To Release In November 2025

Wicked' part two has been titled 'Wicked: For Good | Image: PTI

The second part of musical fantasy movie "Wicked" has been titled "Wicked: For Good", Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has announced.

The follow-up, directed by Jon M Chu, will be released in theatres on November 21, the official X handle of "Wicked" posted on Monday evening.

"You will be changed. 'Wicked: For Good', only in theaters November 21, 2025," the post read.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles, "Wicked" is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which was based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire.

The film, also directed by Chu, was released in theatres worldwide in November and has amassed over Rs 525 million at the box office.

"Wicked" serves both as a prequel and a relook at the 1939 movie classic "Wizard of Oz", which was based on the first book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", in the Oz novel series by author L Frank Baum.

Set in the Land of Oz before the events of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", it follows Elphaba (Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with her classmate Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good.

The film also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.