Aubrey Plaza-Jeff Baena Relationship Timeline: 14 Years Of Togetherness Ends In Tragedy After Director's Alleged Suicide

Aubrey Plaza-Jeff Baena Relationship Timeline: Indie director Jeff Baena was found dead at a home in Los Angeles. He was 47. As per E! News, LA medical examiner records have confirmed that Baena's death was a result of suicide. Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 before their creative partnership began with the 2014 movie Life After Beth. Here's looking at their relationship timeline.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena started dating in 2011 | Image: AP

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena: A secretive romance blossoms

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were together for over a decade ahead of his death in 2025. The pair started dating in 2011 but never confirmed exactly when they met or when their love story began.

Jeff Baena makes directorial debut with Aubrey Plaza as the leading lady

Jeff Baena made his directorial debut with 2014’s zombie comedy Life After Beth, starring Aubrey Plaza as the titular character. At this point, the pair was dating for three years in secret. “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” Plaza told People in 2019.

A still from Life After Beth | Image: X

It's Insta official: Aubrey says she is proud of 'husband' Jeff Baena

In 2020, Aubrey Plaza shared a unique Valentine’s Day Instagram post featuring Jeff Baena. The two posed for a photo, but Plaza held a dagger up to Baena’s face. “And happy valentine’s day,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

A year later, while celebrating Baena’s movie Spin Me Round in May, Plaza subtly announced that she and Baena had tied the knot. “So proud of my darling husband,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aubrey featured in Jeff's 4 movies | Image: X

A backyard marriage: Aubrey shares details of low-key wedding with Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her wedding with Jeff Baena was held in their backyard. The low-key nuptials were attended by their neighbour, who Plaza described as a real-life witch.

My husband for 12 years: Aubrey makes her marriage with Jeff official