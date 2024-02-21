Advertisement

Actor Austin Butler went through a tough time while shooting for Dune: Part Two. The actor was recently hospitalized after he wrapped filming on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared the hardships that he had to go through while shooting for Dune.

File photo of Austin Butler | Image: X

Butler opens up about hardships while shooting Dune

Butler revealed that it was extremely hot while they were shooting. “I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week,” the actor said.

Elaborating on the same, he added, “It really bonds the entire crew. There’s something so humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment.”

Austin Butler on his no-eyebrow look

Earlier, Butler shared insight into his transformation when appearing in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said, "It was so liberating not having eyebrows... You don't realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined." The actor went on to divulge that he didn't even need to shave his eyebrows for the role. "I was going to a job right after," the actor added, "And this director named Jeff Nichols said, 'They can afford to make you bald cap but we can't really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that's what I did."

With inputs from IANS