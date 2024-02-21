English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Austin Butler Opens Up About Hardships While Shooting For Dune 2: People Were Passing Out...

Austin Butler revealed that it was extremely hot while they were shooting for Dune 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Austin Butler
Austin Butler | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Austin Butler went through a tough time while shooting for Dune: Part Two. The actor was recently hospitalized after he wrapped filming on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared the hardships that he had to go through while shooting for Dune

File photo of Austin Butler | Image: X

Butler opens up about hardships while shooting Dune 

Butler revealed that it was extremely hot while they were shooting. “I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week,” the actor said. 

Elaborating on the same, he added, “It really bonds the entire crew. There’s something so humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment.”

Austin Butler on his no-eyebrow look 

Earlier, Butler shared insight into his transformation when appearing in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said, "It was so liberating not having eyebrows... You don't realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined." The actor went on to divulge that he didn't even need to shave his eyebrows for the role. "I was going to a job right after," the actor added, "And this director named Jeff Nichols said, 'They can afford to make you bald cap but we can't really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that's what I did."

 

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Google integrates AI into Play Store to introduce app highlights

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Cha Eun Woo Starrer K-Dramas To Watch Ahead Of Wonderful World Release

    Galleries15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo