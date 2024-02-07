Advertisement

Austin Butler recently reunited with his co-stars from Dune: Part Two and discussed his thoughts about his dramatic makeover for Dune: Part Two, where he plays the villain Feyd-Rautha, the brother of Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista) and the heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), looking unrecognizable without eyebrows. The actor shared that it was “liberating not having eyebrows.”

Austin Butler on his no-eyebrow look

Butler shared insight into his transformation when appearing in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said, "It was so liberating not having eyebrows... You don't realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined." The actor went on to divulge that he didn't even need to shave his eyebrows for the role.

"I was going to a job right after," the actor added, "And this director named Jeff Nichols said, 'They can afford to make you bald cap but we can't really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that's what I did."

Why did Austin Butler go bald for Dune 2?

Butler, who was joined by his co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Coleman and Florence Pugh, added that the hair and makeup team of 'Dune' sculpted a special bald cap to conceal his eyebrows.

"It was three hours a day," he said of the time it took to get him ready, "and that was when they brought it down." The Golden Globe Award winner goes completely bald to play villain Feyd-Rautha.

Feyd-Rauth is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista. Sting previously portrayed the role in David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation.

(with inputs from IANS)

