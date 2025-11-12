Avatar Fire And Ash Is The Longest Avatar Movie Yet, Epic Runtime Of James Cameron Directorial Confirmed

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third movie in the sci-fi franchise. The previous two Avatar movies have collectively grossed over $5 billion (including re-releases) and expectations are high from Avatar 3. The team has now officially confirmed the runtime of the upcoming Avatar movie and it's the longest in the series yet.

It is being reported by various outlets, including AMC Theatres, that Avatar: Fire and Ash will have a runtime of 3 hours 15 minutes. This would make the threequel the longest installment in the Avatar franchise thus far, beating both the first Avatar’s 2 hours and 42 minutes and just edging out Avatar: The Way of Water’s 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is directed by James Cameron | Image: X

Picking up following the events of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which itself grossed $2.32 billion worldwide following the first Avatar’s $2.92 billion worldwide box office takings, Avatar: Fire and Ash will expand the franchise even further. It introduces new tribes of Na’vi and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Taboo) as Varang, the antagonistic leader of one of these new tribes of Na'vi — the volcano-dwelling "Ash People".

Two more Avatar films are already written and have release dates, in 2029 and 2031. Cameron has hinted on various occasions that he plans to move on from directing the Avatar movies. While Avatar 4 and 5 would still be made, Cameron may not direct them. The star director is also working on the adaptation of Charles Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire And Ash will hit the big screens on December 19. The star cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr, and Kate Winslet.