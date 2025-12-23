Avengers Doomsday First Teaser Out: Russo Brothers Officially Confirm Chris Evans’ Return As Captain America Days After Leak

Avengers: Doomsday will hit cinemas on December 18, 2026. One year before its release, the makers dropped the first teaser, bringing back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. They earlier screened the teaser in theatres alongside James Cameron’s latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The teaser confirms the return of Steve Rogers, the star-spangled Avenger played by Chris Evans, in the next Marvel team-up film. Set on a calm farm, the clip opens with Steve riding a motorcycle towards his home, while a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays in the background.

He wears a blue helmet that echoes his Captain America suit and gently holds a newborn baby. The teaser closes with the words ‘Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday’ appearing on screen. A countdown timer follows, set to end in a year, marking the film’s theatrical release.

Marvel fans last saw Captain America in the final moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After defeating Thanos and saving the world, Steve takes it upon himself to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places across time.

