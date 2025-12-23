Updated 23 December 2025 at 23:05 IST
Avengers Doomsday First Teaser Out: Russo Brothers Officially Confirm Chris Evans’ Return As Captain America Days After Leak
Avengers: Doomsday teaser out: Chris Evans is set to return as Captain America. The teaser hints at a major callback to Avengers: Endgame. The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit cinemas on December 18, 2026. One year before its release, the makers dropped the first teaser, bringing back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. They earlier screened the teaser in theatres alongside James Cameron’s latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The teaser confirms the return of Steve Rogers, the star-spangled Avenger played by Chris Evans, in the next Marvel team-up film. Set on a calm farm, the clip opens with Steve riding a motorcycle towards his home, while a soft piano version of the Avengers theme plays in the background.
He wears a blue helmet that echoes his Captain America suit and gently holds a newborn baby. The teaser closes with the words ‘Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday’ appearing on screen. A countdown timer follows, set to end in a year, marking the film’s theatrical release.
Marvel fans last saw Captain America in the final moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After defeating Thanos and saving the world, Steve takes it upon himself to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places across time.
Robert Downey Jr returns to the franchise as the main antagonist, Doctor Doom, in the multiverse-spanning film. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, along with Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.
