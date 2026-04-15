Avengers Doomsday Trailer To Release This Week? Deets Inside

Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' biggest release in recent times. Old MCU actors, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and more are set to return to the fold and the Russo Brothers' directorial is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies this year. The team has already teased what's in store for fans with four teaser drops last year. Now, as per new reports, a full length trailer of Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in April at a fan event.

Avengers Doomsday is directed by Russo Brothers | Image: X

The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is set to drop on 16 April.⁠ According to reports, it’ll be revealed at CinemaCon, with Disney expected to go all out with appearances from the stars of the film and the makers.⁠ Avengers: Doomsday is likely to tie into the wider multiverse storyline that Marvel has been developing in recent years, with fans anticipating returning characters, new introductions and high-stakes action.

Also read: DYK Jenna Ortega Nearly Quit Acting Before Breakthrough Role In You

Advertisement

In the previously unveiled teasers of Avengers: Doomsday, Chris Evans is back as Captain America. Thor’s return is teased, the first look at Fox’s X-Men making a last stand against mysterious forces and the Wakandans and the sea people of Talokan dealing with calamities before the Fantastic Four arrive on an Earth that isn’t theirs is also shown.

Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier & Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) have taken over directing duties after Shang-Chi captain Destin Daniel Cretton left the event movie (back when it was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) to focus on several other projects, including the fourth MCU-set Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Advertisement