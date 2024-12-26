Baby Driver Child Actor Hudson Meek Dies At 16 After Falling From A Moving Vehicle

Meek, whose credits also include "MacGyver", "The School Duet", "The List" and "The Santa Con", passed away on December 22 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, reported local news site AL.com "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," read a post on Meek's Instagram account.



According to the website, the actor sustained "blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle" on December 19. Meek was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday night.