Backstreet Boys Singer Nick Carter Responds After Woman Sues Him Of $15,000 For Alleged Rape: Same Predictable Playbook...

Nick Carter is a part of the popular American boy band Backstreet Boys. The singer has been accused of sexual assault against women three times before. Plaintiff Laura Penly has now alleged that he raped her on two seperate ocassions and knwongly gave her sexually transmitted diseases (STD) leading to cervial cancer. Through his lawyers, Carter has denied all such reports.

The lawsuit filed by Penly was obtained by The Rolling Stones. In the document, she alleged that she met Carter in 2004 when she was 19 years old. She admitted to having a consensual relationship with him for several weeks. However, Penly shared that in her subsequent visits to the singer's residence in Los Angeles, things took a violent turn.

Penly argued that she stressed Nick Carter use protection while they got intimate, but the singer vehemently opposed that, claiming that he is free of sexually transmitted diseases. She also alleged that on one ocassion she refused to get physical with him, which Carter simply paid no heed to it and went on to rape her.



A file photo of Nick Carter | Image: IMDb

She added that two months after the first assault, he called her and apologised, following which he invited her to her apartment again. Penly claimed that during this meeting, too, he had sexual relations with her without her consent.

Additionally, her lawsuit also alleges that Nick knowingly transmitted her STD. It reads, "infected plaintiff with various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer."



As per reports, the plaintiff has tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhoea and was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer. Apart from a jury trial, Laura Penly has also demanded $15,000 in damages.