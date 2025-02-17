BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses Second Time To Emilia Perez, Here's Complete Winners List

BAFTA Awards 2025: The 78th British Academy Film Awards for 2024 movies were announced at a high-profile ceremony in London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 17. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. Hollywood celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and many more dazzled the red carpet. While Vatican drama Conclave won four awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist also secured four honours, with Corbet winning Best Director and Adrien Brody receiving Best Actor.

Which Indian film got nominated at the BAFTA Awards 2025?

India's film All We Imagine as Light was nominated for the awards but failed to secure a win at the 78th BAFTA ceremony.

Directed by Payal Kapadia, the movie competed in the Best Film Not in the English Language category but lost to France's Emilia Perez. This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India this year, as the film also missed out on awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

According to Billboard, Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl each won two awards. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were honoured with the Best Actor awards.

Who won what at BAFTA 2025?

BAFTA 2025 winners list | Image: X



Here's the full list of 2025 BAFTA winners marked.