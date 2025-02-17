Updated 07:50 IST, February 17th 2025
BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses Second Time To Emilia Perez, Here's Complete Winners List
The 78th British Academy Film Awards(BAFTA) 2025 was announced in London on February 17 and here's the full list of winners marked.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
BAFTA Awards 2025: The 78th British Academy Film Awards for 2024 movies were announced at a high-profile ceremony in London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 17. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. Hollywood celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and many more dazzled the red carpet. While Vatican drama Conclave won four awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist also secured four honours, with Corbet winning Best Director and Adrien Brody receiving Best Actor.
Which Indian film got nominated at the BAFTA Awards 2025?
India's film All We Imagine as Light was nominated for the awards but failed to secure a win at the 78th BAFTA ceremony.
Directed by Payal Kapadia, the movie competed in the Best Film Not in the English Language category but lost to France's Emilia Perez. This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India this year, as the film also missed out on awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
According to Billboard, Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl each won two awards. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison were honoured with the Best Actor awards.
Who won what at BAFTA 2025?
Here's the full list of 2025 BAFTA winners marked.
- Best Film - Conclave
- British Film — Conclave
- Best Director - Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Best Actor - Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Best Actress - Mikey Madison, Anora
- Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Best Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- Best Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson
- Best Outstanding British Debut — Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt
- Best Original Screenplay - Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Best Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, Conclave
- Best Film Not in the English Language - Emilia Pérez
- Best Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Best Cinematography — Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Best Editing — Conclave
- Best Production Design — Wicked
- Best Costume Design — Wicked
- Best Sound — Dune: Part Two
- Best Casting — Anora
- Best Visual Effects — Dune: Part Two
- Best Makeup and Hair — The Substance
- Best Animated Film — Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Best British Short Film — Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Best British Short Animation — Wander to Wonder
- Best Children’s and Family Film – Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Best Documentary – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema
- BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 07:50 IST, February 17th 2025