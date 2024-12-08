Barry Keoghan Deletes Instagram Amid Trolling After Split From Sabrina Carpenter: Can No Longer...

Barry Keoghan and singer Sabrina Carpenter have reportedly parted ways after one year of dating, per E! Online. It was said that Barry cheated on the singer which led to their breakup. Since then numerous theories have been circulating on social media. However, Barry has now issued a statement and shared that he was forced to delete his Instagram account owing to the hate he has been subjected to since the rumoured breakup. However, he neither accepted nor denied the rumours.

I can no longer let this stuff distract me from my family and my work: Barry Keoghan

Taking to his X handle, Barry shared a statement that reads, “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.”

(A screengrab of the profile | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about the hate messages, Barry said no person should ever read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for," the actor added.

He talked about his two-year-old son and urged the trolls to be kind to him because when he grows up he will read all the nasty comments written about his father. "Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting on my baby boys door intimidating them. That’s crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all Thank u x," the Eternals actor concluded.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Barry Keoghan was a dedicated boyfriend to Sabrina Carpenter

A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that despite the end of their relationship, Keoghan is focusing on his career and family. The source ruled out infidelity and said "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off - he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most."

"He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated," the source concluded.