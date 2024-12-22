Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: How Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift Got Sucked Into It Ends With Co-Stars' Fight

It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was well received by audience and the critics. The film raked in decent numbers at the box office, despite the alleged feud among the lead co-stars. In the latest development, messages and emails have surfaced on internet which showcased Justin Baldoni’s plan for smear campaign against Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni involved in build up of negative reputation of Blake Lively?

Several text messages, email evidence showcases Justin Baldoni has allegedly sent his PR executive Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan as they planned what Blake Lively claims was a smear campaign meant to destroy her reputation.

Justin Baldoni's text messages | Source: X

In one exchange, the complaint shows that Justin Baldoni texted a screenshot of a post on X titled "Hailey Bieber's history of bullying many women." "This is what we would need," Baldoni also wrote in the text, per the complaint, to which Abel replied: "Yes I literally just spoke to Melissa about this on the break about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, [Instagram]."

Justin Baldoni's text messages | Source: X

Abel sent a message to Nathan stating: "I'm having reckless thoughts of wanting to plant pieces this week of how horrible Blake is to work with… Just to get ahead of it." According to reports, a crisis expert working for Baldoni’s team noted the influence of Taylor Swift's massive fanbase, potentially believing that it could be used to intensify their response to Lively’s allegations. The name of Taylor Swift was also given as reference as she has been accused of utilising these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.” Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, have been close friends for years.

Why did Blake Lively filed complaint against Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively has accused Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie.

File photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | Source: IMDb

The complaint said, included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place news stories critical of Lively. The complaint also says Baldoni “abruptly pivoted away from” the movie's marketing plan and “used domestic violence ‘survivor content’ to protect his public image.”