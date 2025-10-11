Updated 11 October 2025 at 15:38 IST
Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Paycheck Revealed in Court Amid Legal Battle With Co-Star and Director Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively’s alleged $1.7M paycheck for It Ends With Us, plus lavish perks like a private jet for her family, has surfaced amid her legal battle with director Justin Baldoni. The proposed deal also offered box-office bonuses and award payouts, sparking major online buzz.
Entertainment News
Blake Lively, who is currently engaged in a very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of her film It Ends With Us, is once again grabbing the headlines. During the ongoing court proceeding, her paycheck for the film was revealed
According to a report by entertainment magazine US Weekly, the details of a proposed contract reveal that the actress was set to receive a whopping $ 1.7 million for portraying Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Coleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name.
Apart from the high remuneration, the contract also proposed a part of the box-office collection. The deal also included $ 250,000 after earning triple the film’s production cost, with additional payouts at five times and other box office milestones. Lively was also supposed to make $100K for an Oscar nomination and $200K for a win, $75K for a Golden Globe nomination and $100K for a win, plus $50K for a SAG nomination and $75K for a win.
However, that is not all. She was also promised a private jet for the shooting schedule in Las Vegas, which would also include the flying cost for her husband Ryan Reynolds, her 4 children, two nannies, her own assistant, and her security.
While it is not clear if this contract was the one that was followed by both parties, the lavish details have surely piqued the interest of the netizens.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 15:38 IST