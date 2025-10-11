Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Paycheck Revealed in Court Amid Legal Battle With Co-Star and Director Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively, who is currently engaged in a very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the director and co-star of her film It Ends With Us, is once again grabbing the headlines. During the ongoing court proceeding, her paycheck for the film was revealed

According to a report by entertainment magazine US Weekly, the details of a proposed contract reveal that the actress was set to receive a whopping $ 1.7 million for portraying Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Coleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name.

Apart from the high remuneration, the contract also proposed a part of the box-office collection. The deal also included $ 250,000 after earning triple the film’s production cost, with additional payouts at five times and other box office milestones. Lively was also supposed to make $100K for an Oscar nomination and $200K for a win, $75K for a Golden Globe nomination and $100K for a win, plus $50K for a SAG nomination and $75K for a win.

However, that is not all. She was also promised a private jet for the shooting schedule in Las Vegas, which would also include the flying cost for her husband Ryan Reynolds, her 4 children, two nannies, her own assistant, and her security.