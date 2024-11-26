Box Office 2024: Hollywood Fails To Charm Indians, Deadpool & Wolverine, Godzilla X Kong Score Big

Hollywood Box Office 2024: This year has been dominated by sequels. While some originals did release on the big screens, they did not conquer the box office. At the ticket window, this year's titles have not worked well and none of the releases crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark in India yet. Last year, while Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer performed well, grossing over ₹131 crore, this year's business for Hollywood has been underwhelming, barring a few hits.

A look at top-grossing Hollywood films of 2024 in India

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine has emerged as the top-grossing Holywood release in India this year. However, this superhero actioner is only one of two Hollywood films to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the India box office in 2024. As it grossed over $1.3 billion (over ₹11,000 crore) at the global box office, its India collection stood at ₹136.15 crore in all languages. The second Hollywood feature to mint over ₹100 crore in India is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire with ₹112.54 crore business. Worlwide, the monster feature's collection stood at approx ₹85,000 crore.

Other Hollywood movies that did well this year in India were:

Venom: The Last Dance: ₹ 54.14 crore

Kung Fu Panda 4: ₹43.32 crore

Inside Out 2: ₹32.35 crore

Dune 2: ₹30.13 crore

Kingdom of the Planet Of The Apes: ₹29.42 crore

Despicable Me 4: ₹19.14 crore

Joker 2: ₹13.37 crore

It Ends With Us: ₹11.43 crore

Hollywood box office collection in India in 2024

According to Sacnilk, so far 102 Hollywood movies have released in India, which have raked in close to ₹400 crore. Some movies that filed to make an impact at the box office despite the hype surrounding them are - Joker: Folie a Deux, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Madame Web, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Anyone But You.

