Brad Pitt Reacts To 'Awful' Scam That Duped French Woman Of Over ₹7 Crore: Don't Respond To Unsolicited Online Outreach

Brad Pitt was recently in the news owing to her high-profile divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie. While he was busy with the case, one of his fans found it a perfect opportunity to dupe women. A few days ago, a 53-year-old French woman reported being scammed and believed to be in a romantic relationship with the actor. This led to her divorcing her husband and transferring 830,000 euros to the imposter. The scammer asked her for money in garb of a medical emergency and told her that since his accounts had been frozen due to an ongoing case, he couldn't access his money.

Now, days after the incident was reported, Brad Pitt warned his fans to be wary of such scams. The actor's representative told Entertainment Weekly that this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.

What did Brad Pitt say on the 'Brad' scam?

"It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence," Brad Pitt's representative told a US outlet.

(A file photo of Brad Pitt | Image: Wikipedia)

How 'Brad Pitt' duped French woman to the tune of ₹7 crore?

It all started when Anne was on a luxurious ski trip to Tignes in 2023. The French interior designer's post on Instagram gave a brief about her luxurious lifestyle, attracting the scammer's attention. An account posing as Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, messaged Anne. A day later, she got a message from the man himself - Brad Pitt. Though initially hesitant, Anne was convinced by the scammer that she was really talking to Brad Pitt, by sharing AI-generated photos and voice messages.

AI photos of Brad Pitt used to convince Anne | Image: X