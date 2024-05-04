Advertisement

Brad Pitt appears to be taking things easy on the personal front. The actor was spotted on a laid-back stroll by the beach with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. However, it must be noted, that this spotting comes right in the middle of a heated legal battle Pitt is currently involved in, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie with physical abuse being among the claims levied by the latter.

Brad Pitt and partner Ines de Ramon spotted enjoying a beach stroll in Santa Barbara, sparking joy among fans.



Read more on https://t.co/irf9Mwy7ow#BradPitt #InesdeRamon #SantaBarbara #CelebrityCouple #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/n0LndU3M71 — shorts91 (@shorts_91)

Brad Pitt takes a stroll with Ines de Ramon

Off late, pictures of Brad Pitt downtime with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, have been doing the rounds of the internet. The actor can be seen wearing a casual white button down with cream-coloured linen pants. Glasses and presumably a glass of smoothie, completes the look. Ines on the other hand, who is a jewellery designer by profession, was seen in a white linen maxi dress layered with a teal green puffer vest. Interestingly, Brad was seen sporting a gold coloured necklace, seemingly Ines' touch to his look. The duo were accompanied by their dog.

I like how relaxed and happy Brad looks. 🩵🐶🥹 #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/TLjLPx8VKT — A List ⭐ (@aphotos23_)

For the unversed, Ines de Ramon, was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The two parted ways in 2022, after three years of marriage. Brad and Ines have been linked for a year now but are yet to make their relationship red carpet official. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival saw Ines accompany Brad as his plus-one. The duo also took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last year.

Brad Pitt has a history of being physically abusive, says Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a legal battle over a French winery they owned together during their marriage. Earlier in April, Jolie's team of lawyers filed a petition in a Los Angeles court, alleging Pitt had been physically abusive towards the actress. As per a CNN report, the documents filed, carry Angelina's statement which reveals that she tried to sell the winery, negotiations over which gave way after Pitt influenced her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that “prohibited Jolie from speaking (other than in court) about Pitt's abuse.”

The document also asserts that Pitt's abusive behaviour has having started before 2016.