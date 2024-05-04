Advertisement

Giancarlo Esposito, known for being a part of The Boys, Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, has finally joined the MCU, but it’s not for the role he has been pushing to play for the past few months. The actor has frequently stated that he would be interested in replacing James McAvoy and Sir Patrick Stewart as the next big-screen Professor Charles Xavier, but he wasn't too thrilled about being bound to a wheelchair. However, Esposito has now come onboard in a mystery role, which has not been revealed yet.

Giancarlo Esposito to enter MCU

During his appearance at the Thunder Stage at CCXP (via Collider), Esposito confirmed the reports of him joining the MCU but the actor assured it is not for the role of Professor X. He said, "I cannot promise you it’ll be Professor X, because here’s what I think," Esposito said. “I think that there’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X. Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think.”

What Is the next Avengers Film?

The current plan is for Avengers 5 to come out on May 1, 2026, as the next installment in the Avengers film series. Following the criminal conviction of former Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors late last year, the project is apparently undergoing revisions from its original concept. The film currently lacks a confirmed director and cast. After Avengers 5, the much-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release on May 7, 2027.

For Marvel, Majors’ departure adds to a series of recent setbacks. Though its box-office success — nearly $30 billion worldwide from 33 films — is unsurpassed in movie history, the superhero factory has recently seen some atypical struggles. The Marvels, released in November, has been the MCU’s worst performer in theatres, with $204 million in worldwide ticket sales.