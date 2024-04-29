Advertisement

Simone Ashley rose to fame for part of hit shows like Sex Education and Bridgerton. The British actress belongs to an Indian Tamil family and is a rare representation of Indian women in Hollywood. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Simone talked about whether the weight of presenting a certain diaspora has affected her choices as an actress.

Simone Ashley on being an Indian in Hollywood

When asked if there is any pressure being in such a high-profile space and having to represent the Indian community, the actress replied in negative. She said, “Not really, because I’m an actor. I’m not travelling far and wide to India to save the country. But when you watch and read up on the history of India and what her people have gone through, it does feel heavy. Representing Indian women has been such a joy."

Simone added that out of all the people who recognise her, 99% of them were women of colours, who showered her with affection in each interaction. “They’ll hug me and tell me how cool it is to see brown women on-screen. It makes me feel safe and seen, and even though I may be on a street in London, I suddenly don’t feel like I’m part of a minority community. I know that there can be pressure on women who are representing their communities in the arts. Maybe one day I will do a project where it’s like, “I need to get this right.” But for now, I’m able to just feel happy and celebrate it, concluded the Bridgerton star.

What’s next for Simone Ashley?

Simone will next be seen in Bridgerton season 3, which will be out on Netflix on May 16. The actress will be playing the role of Viscountess Kate Bridgerton, wife of Anthony Bridgerton. Her breakout performance came in the renowned British adolescent drama Sex Education.

The actress has been in several high-profile Hollywood films, including a crucial supporting role in Disney’s recent live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and a main role in Amazon MGM Studios’ forthcoming film Picture This.