Brooke Shields is gearing up for the release of her next project, Mother of the Bride. Ahead of the same, the actress, 58, opened up about self-empowerment as a woman. She wanted her reflections, to "allow women to voice how they felt and what they wanted for their lives".

Brooke Shields wants to encourage women to take up as much space as possible



The Publicis Health Media’s HealthFront 2024, held on April 10, saw Brooke Shields take the stage to address the topic of holistic wellness. A particularly important part of the journey in this regard, especially as women, is to learn how to not be "less", as per Brooke. The actress referred to her own process of coming to this realisation and making the necessary changes.

She said, "I spent so much time self-deprecating, making myself small so I wasn't threatening. You do it long enough, and you kind of start to believe it. That's the danger. I had to really practice not making myself less than and not letting myself be intimated by people who were just yelling louder".

Brooke Shields calls out the legacy of predation in Hollywood



Earlier this year in March, Brooke Shields made an appearance at the International Women's Day hosted by the SXSW Festival. Speaking at the panel discussion, the actress called out the entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, for allowing a predatory culture to not just thrive, but also consume childhoods. She also briefly referred to her own journey as a child actor in this regard.

She said, "There was this sexualisation of young women and I was at the centre of it. I was promoting it, I was surrounded by a strong mom, had a community around me, I did not become the type of statistic that Hollywood created. Hollywood is predicated on eating its young..." Mother of the Bride, also starring Miranda Cosgrove, is set to stream on Netflix, starting May 9.