Bruce Willis bowed out of Hollywood, bidding adieu to his illustrious career spanning decades, in March of 2022. The reason cited at the time, was his waning ability to communicate. It was only in February of 2023 that his official dementia diagnosis was established by doctors.

Bruce Willis is doing well, shares daughter Rumer Willis

Actress Rumer Willis. daughter to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore marked her presence at the Jhpiego's Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala on May 2 held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. When asked about her father's health, Rumer was forthcoming, sharing a positive update. She said, "He's doing really good. I got to go over there with (daughter) Louetta today."

Not just this, in a conversation with Fox News, Rumer stressed on the importance of the Willis family's decision to be completely transparent about the actor's journey with dementia, no matter how painful it gets. She added, "I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing...(if sharing) can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything."

'I see love when I'm with him'

Last year, during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis, and Demi Moore's youngest daughter, shared how though the diagnosis is tough to weather emotionally, at the end of the day, it's still her father and that is all she can ask for in this moment.

She said, "He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special."