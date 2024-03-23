×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Cameron Diaz, Husband Benji Madden Are 'Blessed And Excited' To Welcome Their Son Cardinal

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are also parents to a daughter, Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz with her husband Benji Madden | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child. The couple, who married in January 2015, welcomed their son, Cardinal and shared a post announcing his birth on their social media handle.

 

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden embrace parenthood for the second time

The couple put up a joint post on Instagram and shared a colourful sketch that reads, "A little bird whispered to me". In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note expressing their happiness in welcoming their son and shared a health update. They informed their followers that for the kids' privacy and safety, they won't be posting any pictures, but assured that the newborn is "very cute". She wrote, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon.”

 


Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter, Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

(A viral photo of the couple with daughter | Image: Instagram)
Friends and family flood comment section

Soon after they dropped the post, their family, friends and fans dropped congratulatory messages. Katy Perry wrote, "Another Earth Angel". Kimberly Shannon Murphy, "Love you guys!!! Welcome to the world Cardinal!!! Can’t wait to hold you !!!" Amy Griffin wrote, "Welcome to the world Cardinal! This is the most magical news!"  A fan commented, "Cool name. Cardinal and Sparrow! Congrats to you both!"

Back when Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz shared on an episode of the GOOP's podcast that becoming a mother changed her "whole concept of ageing”. The actress said, "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go -- I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her -- be there with her in her 40s”.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:56 IST

