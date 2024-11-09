Published 13:41 IST, November 9th 2024
Candyman, Final Destination Star Tony Todd Dies At 69 After Prolonged Illness
Tony Todd, the actor best known for his portrayal of the killer in Candyman and its 2021 sequel, as well as roles in the Final Destination franchise and Platoon, passed away on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 69.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
A file photo of Tony Todd | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:41 IST, November 9th 2024