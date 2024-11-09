sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:41 IST, November 9th 2024

Candyman, Final Destination Star Tony Todd Dies At 69 After Prolonged Illness

Tony Todd, the actor best known for his portrayal of the killer in Candyman and its 2021 sequel, as well as roles in the Final Destination franchise and Platoon, passed away on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 69.

Reported by: Asian News International
Tony Todd
A file photo of Tony Todd | Image: X
