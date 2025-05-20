Cannes 2025 Doubles As Date Night For Rihanna And ASAP Rocky, Mom-To-Be Flaunts Baby Bump At Red Carpet | Watch

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child, as revealed during the 2025 Met Gala. The couple recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where they watched Denzel Washington receive a surprise lifetime achievement award. On the red carpet, Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a blue dress and fans couldn’t keep their eyes away.

On May 19, Rihanna dazzled on the Cannes red carpet, cradling her baby bump and wearing a radiant smile. Walking arm in arm with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, she exuded confidence in a blue dress. At one moment, Rocky kissed her cheek, causing her to blush. The pictures have since gone viral.

This appearance marks her second public outing since announcing her pregnancy at the historic Met Gala 2025. Amid several headline-grabbing moments at the event, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can’t wait for the arrival of their little pumpkin and so do their fans.

