Meryl Streep made her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Boasting a career of over six decades, the veteran actress was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival’s opening ceremony. She was greeted with an over two-minute standing ovation as she got emotional accepting the award. On the second day of the festival, the Devil Wears Prada star spoke about the changing roles of women in cinema and misplacing her Oscar award.

Meryl Streep recalls misplacing her Oscar award

On the second day of the 10-day Cannes Film Festival, Meryl Streep spoke about her film Kramer vs Kramer. The actress won her first Academy Award for the legal drama and the actress spoke about how the film started a ‘women’s movement’. Speaking at Cannes, Meryl said, “It was the beginning of the women's movement -- that didn't make everyone happy... There was a lot of vitriol about these women stepping out of the role that was prescribed, leaving this poor man to raise the child.”

During the same conversation, she also recalled forgetting her Oscar award while using the restroom. She remembered, “Yes, I did leave it in the restroom. It was a very big dress. And I had to lift it up, put the thing down, and then forget that it was underneath there. But someone found it!” Meryl’s comments are now doing rounds on social media.

Meryl Streep talks about her memories from Out Of Africa

In the same speech, Meryl Streep took a walk down memory lane to look back at an iconic scene from her film Out Of Africa. She recalled the intimacy created in the scene where her co-actor had to wash her hair in the movie. She said, “He really got into washing my hair. By taking five, I was so in love. It's a sex scene in a way; it's so intimate. I didn't want it to end that day, even in spite of the hippos.”

She also added, “We had lions. They were imported from California and supposedly tame, but they were not... And we were shooting in the river and there were hippopotamuses right up above it.” Meryl will reprise her role in the upcoming season of the series Only Murders in the Building headlined by Salena Gomez.