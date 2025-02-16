Captain America Brave New World Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel Film Remains Steady As Vicky's Chhaava Races Ahead

Captain America Brave New World Box Office Collection Day 2: The latest Marvel Studios release, Captain America: Brave New World is performing well at the box office after releasing on Valentine's Day. The Hollywood superhero fare is facing stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which witnessed growth on its second day at the ticket window. Captain America, on the other hand, managed to remain steady and collected in the range of ₹4-5 crore, the same figure on its opening day.

A fan made psoter of Captain America: Brave New World | Image: X

Captain America Brave New World box office collection day 2

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World collected ₹4.3 crore in India in all languages on day 1. On the second day, the film raked in ₹4 crore, as per early estimates from Sacnilk, with biz standing at ₹8.3 crore in the first two days at the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World released on Feb 14 | Image: X

Captain America: Brave New World is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Globally, the film got a start of $40 million, the biggest for a Hollywood film this year so far. Mackie takes over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans, whose Marvel character Steve Rogers hasn’t been seen since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

What's the budget of Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World is made at an estimated cost of $180 million. After Marvel's last release, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed over $1.2 billion last year, helping a commercially ailing franchise bounce back, all eyes will be on how the latest MCU entry will run at the box office.

Captain America faces Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World | Image: X