Captain America Brave New World Early Reviews: Another Disappointment From Marvel Studios? Know Here

Captain America Brave New World Early Reviews: The next chapter in MCU Phase 5 will unfold as Captain America: Brave New World hits the big screens on February 14 amid fanfare from Marvel fans. Anthony Mackie features in the superhero outing as Sam Wilson aka Captain America. Other characters that will add more excitement to the film are Falcon and Red Hulk. The film's premiere around the world has led to early reviews pouring in on social media.

Captain America: Brave New World will release on Feb 14 | Image: IMDb

Captain America Brave New World: Is the MCU film hit or flop?

Early reviews of the latest MCU fare have been mixed. While some of the viewers have pegged it as a departure from the "boring" MCU movies of late, others called it an addition to the perishing slate of Marvel Studios. "#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu," one of the viewers noted.

Captain America: Brave New World will also feature the Red Hulk | Image: IMDb

Another one wrote, "I hate to say this but #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld was a big disappointment. Felt very empty & lacks the heart of a Captain America movie. The action is edited to death with thousands of cuts. The dialogue is very cheesy. Weird looking green screens. Undercooked villains. Don’t expect a lot of Red Hulk either. This felt like it was supposed to be a Hulk movie that just shoehorned Sam as the lead."

Captain America set for a good opening in India

Captain America: Brave New World marks Marvel Studios' first Captain America film since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. "It's a bit too early to predict numbers but it ('Captain America') should go into double digits. But I don't know how this film will withstand a tough competitor like Chhaava. It is a mighty opponent," trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared with PTI.

Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America in MCU | Image: X