'Captain America' Chris Evans Closes The Door On MCU Return, Confirms Not Being A Part Of Avengers Doomsday

Actor Chris Evans has denied his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 'Avengers: Doomsday'. He called himself a "happy retired man," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans recently had a conversation with Esquire magazine as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. It was a part of a cover story on Anthony Mackie who will be next seen in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

In the conversation, he brushed away the possibility of him appearing in the MCU. He said, "That's not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple of years -- ever since Endgame. I've just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no -- happily retired!" as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans played the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in MCU. He first portrayed the superhero in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and, after numerous films, retired his version following 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Mackie, who will also star in Avengers: Doomsday, was asked if he had heard any news about Evans' return.

"I didn't know!" he replied. "I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn't on the table then. At least, he didn't tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, 'You know, they said they're bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?' He goes, 'Oh, you know, I'm happily retired.'"

"I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He's like, 'Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.' That's all I know. I haven't seen a script."

The much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is currently scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Robert Downey Jr. is also playing Doctor Doom in the movie.

As previously reported, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers.

The Russo Brothers, known for their work on 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', and 'Captain America: Civil War', will be bringing their signature storytelling style to 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including the new 'Fantastic Four' cast members -- Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who will join the Avengers in this multi-universe adventure.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes.