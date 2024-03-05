×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Captain America Star Chris Evans Defends Marvel Movies Amid Superhero Fatigue Debate

Chris Evans, who featured as Captain America in several Marvel movies, weighed in on the state of comic book movies in today's time.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chris Evans
Chris Evans | Image:Fan Page/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hollywood star Chris Evans says it is not easy to make comic book movies and they deserve more credit than they get. The actor, who featured as Captain America in several Marvel movies as well as Avengers franchise, spoke about comic book movies during an appearance at Emerald City Con 2024, reported Total Film. 

Comic book movies don't get the credit they deserve, says Chris Evans 

Evans said, "Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don't always get the credit I think they deserve. They are these big, giant movies. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones. I'm not throwing shade! I've been a part of a few that missed. It happens.”

 

 

The actor added, "Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn't make it easier. I don't want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalogue but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit."

Chris Evans reveals his favourite Marvel movie

Evan's personal favourite is 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which marked his second solo outing as Captain America.

“It's my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It's not just for the movie itself but the experience. The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you're stepping into and as a result you're playing defense and you're playing not to lose. When ‘Winter Solider' came around, we were playing to win. And it's the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run,” he said.

Evans exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2019's Endgame where Evans' Captain America hands over his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

