Cassie Ventura has finally broken her silence nearly a week after a 2016 surveillance video surfaced online, showing her then-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs brutally assaulting her in a hotel hallway. Taking to her social media handle, Cassie shared a statement expressing gratitude for the support she has received since the video went viral. She revealed that she will always be recovering from her past. The incident "broke" her down into someone she never thought she would become.

Domestic violence is the issue: Cassie Ventura

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cassie penned a long note thanking family, friends, strangers and those she is yet to meet. She wrote that domestic violence is THE issue and with a lot of hard work, she is better today but will always be recovering from her past. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," she wrote.

The 37-year-old singer further wrote, "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear: Cassie Ventura

The singer also extended the support to those who are "still living in fear". She asked them to reach out to her loved ones and not cut them off. "No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,” she concluded.

Cassie has accused Sean Diddy Combs of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long on-and-off relationship. She was 19 and he was 37 when they started dating. In the video, Ventura is fleeing InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, when Comb grabbed her by her neck before she could get on an elevator. He pushes her to the ground, kicks her, drags her by the sweatshirt and throws things at her. The ME & U singer can be seen lying helplessly on the floor.