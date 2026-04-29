Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Poem Amid Ex-Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz-Harry Styles Engagement Rumours

Actor Channing Tatum shared a cryptic poem on social media, sparking speculation amid rumours that his ex-fiancee Zoë Kravitz is engaged to Harry Styles, according to E! News

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tatum posted the word "read" alongside a poem by poet John Roedel. The poem, originally shared days earlier, explores an internal conflict between the "brain and heart," describing them as divorced and in disagreement over life's struggles.

The verses depict the heart dwelling on the past and the mind worrying about the future, eventually suggesting peace through focusing on the present moment, symbolised by "breath."

Tatum's post comes amid reports that Kravitz, 37, is engaged to Styles, whom she reportedly began dating after her split from Tatum in 2024, according to E! News

The 46-year-old wrote "read" in his April 27 Instagram Story alongside a poem originally shared by poet John Roedel four days prior, which began, "My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together," according to E! News.

"Now my head and heart share custody of me," the prose continued. "They blame each other for the state of my life / there's been a lot of yelling--and crying / so, / lately I've been spending a lot of time with my gut / who serves as my unofficial therapist."

The poem went on to describe the torment of how the "heart is always sad about something that happened yesterday," while the head is "always worried about something that may happen tomorrow," according to E! News.

Tatum and Kravitz started dating in 2021 after collaborating on her directorial debut, Blink Twice. The couple got engaged in 2023 but parted ways the following year, shortly after the film's release.

Despite the breakup, Kravitz had earlier expressed gratitude for their relationship, stating in an interview that she valued the experience of working and growing together.

Tatum, who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has not publicly commented on the split but has since moved on. In April last year, he confirmed his relationship with model Inka Williams via social media.

Williams had shared a birthday message for Tatum, calling him "the handsomest, kindest, funniest," while the actor later reciprocated with a post celebrating her birthday, expressing his affection, according to E! News. (ANI)

