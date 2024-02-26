Chris Gauthier, known for his roles in shows Once Upon A Time and Eureka, has passed away. The actor was all of 48. The cause of his death has not been specified and is being referred to an as ‘unspecified short illness’. Gauthier's representative, issued a statement to Fox News Digital. which read, “We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”